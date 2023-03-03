Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The Winter edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Registration for programs in the guide began Dec. 1 but many spaces in programs are still available.
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships — Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Get moving at the Village Center by walking the indoor track, working out in the fitness center, or playing in the full-sized gymnasium. Stop by the Welcome Desk to get started today!
Youth Baseball, Softball and T-Ball — Registration is now open. We have t-ball, softball, and baseball programs for ages 4-14. Please remember to enroll your child based on the grade they are currently enrolled in this spring. We are also in need of team sponsors and volunteer coaches for all the leagues. If you are interested in sponsoring a team or volunteering to coach, please contact Jeff Skoug at jskoug@waunakee.com
Needle Felting Workshop — Cardinal — Monday, March 6, 5-8 p.m.: Ages 10+ Needle felting is the art of sculpting wool with a barbed needle. It is a wonderful stress reliever! Walk through the steps to make your own beautiful cardinal. We will make just one, but you will leave with the knowledge to make a whole little family! Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing. Like us on Facebook!
Ballroom Dance Rumba — Wednesdays, March 8-29, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: This is where Latin Dance starts. Rumba has a rich history and as a result, rumba music is complex, but the dance is simple. The movements and figures of rumba will carry over the other dances like Cha-Cha, Mambo, and Salsa.
Foxtrot — Wednesdays, March 8-9, 7:30-8:30 p.m.: The dance people think of when they think ballroom. The foxtrot is relatively simple and very versatile, giving beginners a great foundation to work with. It can be danced at all tempos, making it easy to move gracefully across the floor for dancers of all skill levels.
March Madness- Themed Cookie Decorating — Monday, March 13 6-8 p.m. for Adults; Tuesday, March 14, 6-8 p.m. for Children with an Adult: Celebrate March Madness with Pretty Killer Cookies own Cookie Lady, Laura! You will learn basic decorating techniques and take home your own set of basketball-themed cookies to show off and enjoy.
Cooking with the Chief — Thursday, March 16, 3-4 p.m.: Grab your apron and join Police Chief Adam Kreitzman in the kitchen to create an amazing after-school snack. The Village Center and the Waunakee Police Department are teaming up to offer a kids’ cooking class where participants make a delicious snack and enjoy it in the company of our very own chief. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to chew with our chief and have some fun!
YEL! Fencing — Spring Break Camp — March 20-23, 9 a.m.-noon: New and returning students invited. Your favorite instructors return with more knowledge, refined coaching skills and, of course, fencing games. We supply safety swords, protective masks, chest plates and jackets.
Ice Skating Lessons — The Village Center offers ice skating lessons for ages 3 and up on Wednesday nights at The Ice Pond during the school year. The next session of lessons begins March 29. Whether you are a beginner, an adult looking to refresh skills from your childhood, or a highly skilled skater, we have something for everyone. Call the Village Center to find the class that is best for you!
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing.
Like us on Facebook!