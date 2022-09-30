Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.
Searching for activities?
The Fall edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Check out the fun-filled publication for programs, activities, and special events for every member of your family. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for to see the most up-to-date listing of from our department!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Wellness Programs
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress.
Did you know the Village Center offers health and fitness for all ages? Work out in the fitness center, walk the indoor track, play in the full-size gymnasium, or take a group fitness class. The fitness center has cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, and variety of other equipment to help you meet your exercise needs. Choose from one of our memberships including walking and daily passes. We also offer a full schedule of group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling, Interval Training, Silver Sneakers and more!
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a membership.
FunZone—Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.: Adult and little ones can escape to the gym to meet some new friends while the kids (under 5) burn off some energy. Kids will enjoy exploring our tumbling equipment, sports gear, and toys. Adult supervision is required.
2022-2023 Adult Basketball Open Gym—Saturdays, Oct. -Feb. 11, 7-9 a.m.: This program is free for current Men’s Basketball League players but non-league players can attend with the registration and purchase of a season pass. Open Gym is held at the Waunakee High School Old Gym and is supervised by a Village Center volunteer. Not all Saturdays October-February are offered please review the schedule online for exceptions.
YEL! Grandmasters of Chess—Mondays, Oct. 3-Nov. 7: Grades 2-6: 4-5 p.m.; Grades K-1: 5:15-6:15 p.m.: This class is held at the Waunakee Intermediate School—Library. This session focuses on advanced beginner and intermediate concepts. Students will progress through 60+ chess lessons and thousands of puzzles as well as guided games and in-class tournaments. Class fee includes ChessKid.com membership for the session ($49 annual value).
Needle Felting Workshop—Monster/Zombie Head—Monday, Oct. 3, 5-8 p.m.: Time to use your imagination and needle felt a monster or zombie head! In this class, Erin from the Wood and Wool Shop will walk you through the steps to make your own wool creation. The best part is that you can get creative and add your own details! This would be a great addition to any Halloween decor!
Youth Soccer Drills and Skills Classes—Tuesdays, Oct. 4—Nov. 15, Age 3: 9— 9:45 a.m.; Age 4: 10—10:45 a.m.: Participants will have fun learning the basic skills of soccer through age-appropriate drills & games. Coaches from the Waunakee Area Soccer Club will be leading these classes. All players will get their own soccer ball.
Ice Skating Lessons—Wednesdays, Oct. 19-Dec. 14 6:20-7:35 p.m.: We offer ice skating lessons for Ages 3-Adult at The Ice Pond for all skill levels. Using the Learn to Skate curriculum, qualified instructors run 30-minute lessons in small groups and participants are given an additional 15 minutes of free skate time each night. Skate rental is included in the lesson fee. For more information and to determine the right level to register for, contact Connie Gavinski at the Village Center at 608-850-5992.
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing.
