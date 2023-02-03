Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The Winter edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Registration for programs in the guide began Dec. 1 but many spaces in programs are still available.
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Did you know the Village Center offers health and fitness for all ages? Work out in the fitness center, walk the indoor track, play in the full-size gymnasium, or take a group fitness class. The fitness center has cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, and variety of other equipment to help you meet your exercise needs. Choose from one of our memberships including walking and daily passes. We also offer a full schedule of group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling, Interval Training, Silver Sneakers and more!
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a membership.
Needle Felting Workshop — Snowy Owl — Monday, Feb. 6, 5–8 p.m., Ages 10+: In this class, Erin from the Wood and Wool Shop will walk you through the steps to make your own snowy winter owl. We will only be making one, but you will leave with the knowledge to make a whole little family! Needle felting is the art of sculpting wool with a barbed needle. It is a wonderful stress reliever!
Child with Adult Valentine Cookie Decorating — Thursday, Feb. 13, 6-8 p.m.: Learn to decorate with Pretty Killer Cookies own Cookie Lady, Laura! You will learn basic decorating techniques and take home your own set of Halloween-themed cookies to show off and enjoy. Ages 5 and up. An adult must accompany each child. Please register the child for this class.
Valentine-Themed Cooking with the Chief — Monday, Feb. 13, 3-4 p.m., Grades 1-4: Grab your apron and join Police Chief Adam Kreitzman and Ms. Connie in the kitchen to create an amazing after-school snack. The Village Center and the Waunakee Police Department are teaming up to offer a kids cooking class where participants make a delicious Valentine’s Day snack and enjoy it in the company of our very own chief. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity to chew with our chief and have some fun!
YEL! Fencing — Thursdays, Feb. 23-April 13, Grades 2-5: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Grades 6-12: 5:15-6:15 p.m. {YEL!} Fencing — New and returning students invited! Join this fast-paced, inclusive (everyone participates) Olympic Sport. Get pumped and primed for the year end in-class tournament. YEL’s Teach It, Practice It, Play It® approach teaches fencers new skills each class, practices those skills in kid-friendly fencing games, and then encourages students to use those skills in fencing bouts (matches). All equipment provided.
Open Skate at The Ice Pond — No School Day Fun: Friday, Feb. 24, 1-3 p.m.: Come to The Ice Pond to skate to music under the disco lights with your friends and family during on this No School Day. Skate rental is included in the registration fee and participants are encouraged to bring a helmet. This is a drop-in program but registration prior to the event is encouraged as space on the ice is limited. Drop-in participants run the risk of being turned away if we have reached capacity. Cash or card taken at the door. Join us for some fun at Open Skate!
Be Active Wisconsin — Community Fitness Challenge — March 1-31: Cities and Villages across Wisconsin are hosting the annual Community Fitness Challenge! The “Be Active Wisconsin” Community Challenge invites all community members to participate in a virtual challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors by encouraging use of our parks/trail systems, and engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition!
All active minutes count (not just running/walking), so let’s get moving Waunakee! The winning community will receive a trophy, and all participants receive a T-shirt. Registration deadline is March 1st.
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing. Like us on Facebook!