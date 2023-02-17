Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The Winter edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Registration for programs in the guide began Dec. 1 but many spaces in programs are still available.
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Get moving at the Village Center by walking the indoor track, working out in the fitness center, or playing in the full-sized gymnasium. Stop by the Welcome Desk to get started today!
YEL! Fencing — Thursdays, Feb. 23-April 13, Grades 2-5: 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Grades 6-12: 5:15-6:15 p.m. {YEL!} Fencing — New and returning students invited! Join this fast-paced, inclusive (everyone participates) Olympic Sport. Get pumped and primed for the year end in-class tournament. YEL’s Teach It, Practice It, Play It® approach teaches fencers new skills each class, practices those skills in kid-friendly fencing games, and then encourages students to use those skills in fencing bouts (matches). All equipment provided.
Open Skate at The Ice Pond — No School Day Fun: Friday, Feb. 24, 1-3 p.m.: Come to The Ice Pond to skate to music under the disco lights with your friends and family during on this No School Day. Skate rental is included in the registration fee and participants are encouraged to bring a helmet. This is a drop-in program but registration prior to the event is encouraged as space on the ice is limited. Drop-in participants run the risk of being turned away if we have reached capacity. Cash or card taken at the door. Join us for some fun at Open Skate!
YEL! Robotics — Tuesdays, Feb. 28–April 11, Grades 1-5, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Build a soccer goalie, an airplane, and more. Then program the goalie to block, the airplane to soar, or design your own computer code to make them do...whatever you want.
Ballroom Dance — Rumba and Foxtrot — Wednesday evenings, March 1-22: Ballroom Dance classes are great fun for beginners and experienced dancers alike! Partners are preferred, though not required. Instructor — John Curran of Madison Area Ballroom
Be Active Wisconsin — Community Fitness Challenge — March 1-31: Cities and Villages across Wisconsin are hosting the annual Community Fitness Challenge! The “Be Active Wisconsin” Community Challenge invites all community members to participate in a virtual challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors by encouraging use of our parks/trail systems, and engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition!
All active minutes count (not just running/walking), so let’s get moving Waunakee! The winning community will receive a trophy, and all participants receive a T-shirt. Registration deadline is March 1st.
Needle Felting Workshop — Cardinal — Monday, March 6, 5-8 p.m.: Ages 10+ Needle felting is the art of sculpting wool with a barbed needle. It is a wonderful stress reliever! Walk through the steps to make your own beautiful cardinal. We will make just one, but you will leave with the knowledge to make a whole little family! Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing. Like us on Facebook!