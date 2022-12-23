Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The Winter edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Registration for programs in the guide begins Dec. 1 at 6 a.m. online and 9 a.m. in person/by phone.
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships—Join now before rates increase in January 2023!
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Did you know the Village Center offers health and fitness for all ages? Work out in the fitness center, walk the indoor track, play in the full-size gymnasium, or take a group fitness class. The fitness center has cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, and variety of other equipment to help you meet your exercise needs. Choose from one of our memberships including walking and daily passes. We also offer a full schedule of group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling, Interval Training, Silver Sneakers and more!
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a membership.
FunZone—Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.: Adult and little ones can escape to the gym to meet some new friends while the kids (under 5) burn off some energy. Kids will enjoy exploring our tumbling equipment, sports gear, and toys. Adult supervision is required.
DIY Kids Workshop: Create a Pillow—Tuesday, Dec. 27 10 a.m.-noon: Kids are invited to learn something new and fun. Join Mandy from Hammer & Stain to create a personalized pillow. You choose the colors and design to match your bedroom or to give away to someone special.
Play with the Police—Tuesday, Dec. 27, 1-2:30 p.m.: Kids Ages 6-11 can join us on this No School Day at the Village Center for fun and games with members of the Waunakee Police Department. Have you ever played kickball with a cop? How about dodgeball with a detective? Come spend the afternoon with us as the Village Center and Waunakee Police Department team up to bring you this free event of gym games and board games. There will be something for everyone. Registration is required.
Village Open Skate—Wednesday, Dec. 28 1-3 p.m.: All ages and abilities are invited to The Ice Pond to skate to music under the disco lights with your friends and family during on this No School Day. Skate rental is included in the registration fee and participants are encouraged to bring a helmet. This is a drop-in program but registration prior to the event is encouraged as space on the ice is limited. Drop-in participants run the risk of being turned away if we have reached capacity. Cash or card taken at the door. Join us for some fun at Open Skate!
Youth Pickleball Camp—ages 11-14—Wednesday, Dec. 28, 10-11:30 a.m.: Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the US, and all ages can play. It is quicker and easier to learn than tennis yet offers challenging skills as you improve and become more competitive.
This camp will be an introduction to Pickleball and will use games and drills to help learn the rules.
SPEED—Performance Development Program—Tuesdays & Thursdays, Jan. 10-Feb. 23, Grades 4-12, 4:15-5:15 p.m.: Participants will work on strength, speed, agility, balance and core in a fun, encouraging environment. Coaches will work with athletes on athletic stance, muscle control and development to add more power into every step. We will work on unilateral training to create balance and help with proper movement patterns with a goal of injury prevention.
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing. Like us on Facebook!