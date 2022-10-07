Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.
The Fall edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Check out the fun-filled publication for programs, activities, and special events for every member of your family. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for to see the most up-to-date listing of from our department!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Wellness Programs
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress.
Did you know the Village Center offers health and fitness for all ages? Work out in the fitness center, walk the indoor track, play in the full-size gymnasium, or take a group fitness class. The fitness center has cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, and variety of other equipment to help you meet your exercise needs. Choose from one of our memberships including walking and daily passes. We also offer a full schedule of group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling, Interval Training, Silver Sneakers and more!
FunZone—Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.: Adult and little ones can escape to the gym to meet some new friends while the kids (under 5) burn off some energy. Kids will enjoy exploring our tumbling equipment, sports gear, and toys. Adult supervision is required.
2022-2023 Adult Basketball Open Gym—Saturdays, Oct. 1-Feb. 11, 7-9 a.m.: This program is free for current Men’s Basketball League players but non-league players can attend with the registration and purchase of a season pass. Open Gym is held at the Waunakee High School Old Gym and is supervised by a Village Center volunteer. Not all Saturdays October-February are offered please review the schedule online for exceptions.
Ice Skating Lessons—Wednesdays, Oct. 19-Dec. 14 6:20-7:35 p.m.: We offer ice skating lessons for Ages 3-Adult at The Ice Pond for all skill levels. Using the Learn to Skate curriculum, qualified instructors run 30-minute lessons in small groups and participants are given an additional 15 minutes of free skate time each night. Skate rental is included in the lesson fee. For more information and to determine the right level to register for, contact Connie Gavinski at the Village Center at (608) 850-5992.
Farm Explorers: Spiders, Bats, & Owls - Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 am-noon: s Halloween approaches, get more familiar with these often misunderstood animals. We'll learn what makes them unique and interesting. Have you ever dissected an owl pellet or tried to make a spider web? Explore some of these activities and then make a craft project to hang in your home to appreciate a spider, bat, or owl. Youth under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Parents and guardians are free of charge. Classes take place at Schumacher Farm Park, 5682 State Rd 19. Waunakee, WI.
Mindfulness and Stress Management - Tuesdays, Oct. 18–Nov. 29, 6-7:45 p.m.: If you experience feelings of being overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, forgetful, irritable, restless or are in chronic pain, this class could help you. Learn strategies that can change your habitual patterns of reacting to stress and improve focus, concentration, calmness, memory, sleep, health, conflict resolution, peace, joy and more.... Learn mindfulness, meditation and other relaxation techniques in this workshop series. This class is taught by Rebecca Eller, PT, RYT, Mindfulness Instructor.
Pickleball Skills and Drills - Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1-2:30 p.m.: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.: Have experience playing pickleball but need a little more fine-tuning on specific skills? These small-group, one-time, sessions are intended to help pickleballers improve their individual skills such as consistent serves and returns, dinking, lobbing, positioning, and strategies.
Engineering for Kids: Cooking - Wednesdays, Nov. 2-Dec. 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Learning is better when you're having fun! In this 2-hour, 6-week class Engineering for Kids will help teach your kiddo basic math, measurements, and chemistry all while cooking tasty treats. All materials and equipment provided but students are welcome to bring an apron.
