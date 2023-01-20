Monday—Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.
The Winter edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families is available to be viewed online through the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. Registration for programs in the guide began Dec. 1 but many spaces in programs are still available.
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness Memberships
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress. Did you know the Village Center offers health and fitness for all ages? Work out in the fitness center, walk the indoor track, play in the full-size gymnasium, or take a group fitness class. The fitness center has cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, and variety of other equipment to help you meet your exercise needs. Choose from one of our memberships including walking and daily passes. We also offer a full schedule of group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling, Interval Training, Silver Sneakers and more!
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a membership.
FunZone—Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.: Adult and little ones can escape to the gym to meet some new friends while the kids (under 5) burn off some energy. Kids will enjoy exploring our tumbling equipment, sports gear, and toys. Adult supervision is required.
Play with the Police — Monday, Jan. 23: Join us on this No School Day at the Village Center fun and games with members of the Waunakee Police Department. Have you ever played kickball with a cop? How about dodgeball with a detective? Come spend the afternoon with us as the Village Center and Waunakee Police Department team up to bring you this free event. Registration is required.
DIY Workshop: Hand-Knit Chunky Throw Blanket — Thursday, Jan. 26 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Mandy from Hammer and Stain will guide you step-by-step through the hand knitting process to create your very own unique and cozy chenille blanket. Hand-knitting requires no needles or knitting experience! All the supplies are included. Completed, your chunky blanket will be a approximately 50 x 50 (size varies upon tightness of loops).
Grandmasters of Chess 1.3 — Mondays, Jan. 30 — March 6: Grades 2-6, 4–5 p.m.; Grades K-1, 5:15–6:15 p.m.: The Village Center is excited to partner with YEL! and the Waunakee Intermediate School to offer an afterschool chess program. Returning students invited. Our spring session focuses on intermediate and advanced concepts and features an end-of-year in-class tournament. The {YEL!} Teach It! Practice It! Play It!® method keeps students progressing through 60+ chess lessons and thousands of puzzles as well as guided games. Class fee includes ChessKid.com membership for the session.
Ballroom Dance — Beginner American Tango — Wednesdays, Feb. 1–22, 6:30-7:30 p.m., ages 16+: The passion of American Ballroom Tango is coming. This is the more formalized ballroom Tango not to be confused with the improvisational Argentine Tango. The tango was born in Argentina, in the late 1800s. Since then, the tango has been toned down somewhat, but it still translates emotions into dance like nothing else.
Ballroom Dance — Beginner Cha-Cha — Wednesdays, Feb. 1–22, 7:30–8:30 p.m., Ages 16+: It’s classic and it’s modern. The term comes from Haiti and refers to the part of a bell that made a “cha-cha” noise when rubbed, but the dance itself evolved from the rumba and the mambo. A Cuban composed named Enrique Jorrin slowed the music down, and the “cha-cha-cha” was born. By 1953, several of his songs were hits, and the cha-cha became a sensation. Now it’s the perfect style for Santana, Michael Jackson, Shawn Mendez, and David Bowie.
Needle Felting Workshop — Snowy Owl — Monday, Feb. 6, 5–8 p.m., Ages 10+: In this class, Erin from the Wood and Wool Shop will walk you through the steps to make your own snowy winter owl. We will only be making one, but you will leave with the knowledge to make a whole little family! Needle felting is the art of sculpting wool with a barbed needle. It is a wonderful stress reliever!
Be Active Wisconsin — Community Fitness Challenge — March 1-31: Cities and Villages across Wisconsin are hosting the annual Community Fitness Challenge! The “Be Active Wisconsin” Community Challenge invites all community members to participate in a virtual challenge to promote active lifestyles, connect people to the outdoors by encouraging use of our parks/trail systems, and engage Wisconsin communities in a friendly competition! All active minutes count (not just running/walking), so let’s get moving Waunakee! The winning community will receive a trophy, and all participants receive a T-shirt. Registration deadline is March 1st.
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing. Like us on Facebook!