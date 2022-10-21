Village Center Wellness Programs
Getting regular exercise is an important step to healthy living. Fitness fuels your health, gives you energy, improves confidence, and helps reduce stress.
Did you know the Village Center offers health and fitness for all ages? Work out in the fitness center, walk the indoor track, play in the full-size gymnasium, or take a group fitness class. The fitness center has cardio and strength training equipment, free weights, and variety of other equipment to help you meet your exercise needs. Choose from one of our memberships including walking and daily passes. We also offer a full schedule of group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling, Interval Training, Silver Sneakers and more!
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a membership.
No School Day Open Ice Skating—Thursday, Oct. 27 1-3 p.m.: Come to The Ice Pond to skate to music under the disco lights with your friends and family during on this No School Day. Skate rental is included in the registration fee and participants are encouraged to bring a helmet. This is a drop-in program but registration prior to the event is encouraged as space on the ice is limited. Drop-in participants run the risk of being turned away if we have reached capacity. Cash or card taken at the door. Join us for some fun at Open Skate!
FunZone—Fridays, 9-10:30 a.m.: Adult and little ones can escape to the gym to meet some new friends while the kids (under 5) burn off some energy. Kids will enjoy exploring our tumbling equipment, sports gear, and toys. Adult supervision is required.
2022-2023 Adult Basketball Open Gym—Saturdays, Oct. 1-Feb. 11, 7-9 a.m.: This program is free for current Men’s Basketball League players but non-league players can attend with the registration and purchase of a season pass. Open Gym is held at the Waunakee High School Old Gym and is supervised by a Village Center volunteer. Not all Saturdays October-February are offered please review the schedule online for exceptions.
Pickleball Skills and Drills—Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1-2:30 p.m.: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1-2:30 p.m.: Have experience playing pickleball but need a little more fine-tuning on specific skills? These small-group, one-time, sessions are intended to help pickleballers improve their individual skills such as consistent serves and returns, dinking, lobbing, positioning, and strategies.
Engineering for Kids: Cooking—Wednesdays, Nov. 2-Dec. 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m.: Learning is better when you’re having fun! In this 2-hour, 6-week class Engineering for Kids will help teach your kiddo basic math, measurements, and chemistry all while cooking tasty treats. All materials and equipment provided but students are welcome to bring an apron.
Ballroom Dance—Beginner Viennese Waltz—Wednesdays, Nov. 2-23, 6:30-7:30 p.m.: The Viennese waltz dance is the original waltz danced to Strauss’s three beat music compositions. In addition, it originated in Austria in the 19th century and was considered scandalous in its day. Eventually, it rose in stature to be included in royal courts and travel around the world.
Ballroom Dance—Intermediate Foxtrot—Wednesdays, Nov. 2-23, 7:30-8:30 p.m.: We will continue to improve on the basics taught last session, improve styling, and work on a routine to get everyone comfortable. This is for students that have taken the Beginner Foxtrot class. We will cover the last 4 figures in the syllabus to help you look great at any wedding, reunion, or social dance. No new students without approval.
Taekwondo Tigers—Mondays, Nov. 2—Dec. 19, Ages 4-7—5-5:30 p.m.; Ages 6-9, 5:40-6:15 p.m.: Start your martial arts journey at the Village Center with certified instructors from Moh’s Martial Arts! In this course you will be introduced to the many benefits of martial arts like fitness, respect, and self-confidence. You will kick, chop, and punch as you learn basic self-defense and exciting taekwondo skills. All participants will receive their own uniform and white belt in the second week of the session. This class will conclude with an official belt test on the mats of Moh’s Martial Arts! Belt test and uniform are included in the price of this class.
