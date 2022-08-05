333 South Madison Street
Waunakee, WI 53597
Phone: (608) 850-5992
Monday – Thursday: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.
Searching for Activities? The Late Summer/Fall edition of the Village Center Activity Guide that includes fun activities for kids, adults and families will be mailed to all Village of Waunakee households no later than Aug. 1. In the meantime – programs and activities scheduled for July can be found on the Village website at www.vil.waunakee.wi.us/393/Recreation-Programs. You also can click on the link “Register on-line & View Activities” for new programs that have recently been added. Openings are still available in many of our programs!
Registration and payment are required for all events and programs unless otherwise noted.
Village Center Fitness
Consider the Village Center for all of your wellness needs. We have a fitness center, walking track, and a full-size gymnasium. The fitness center has cardio machines, selectorized weight machines and various other pieces of fitness equipment to help you get a great workout. The Village Center sells one month, three-month, six month or annual memberships to use the fitness center, track and open gym. Walking passes and daily passes are also available. We also offer a group fitness classes such as Yoga, Barre, Group Cycling and Silver Sneakers.
Stop by the Welcome Desk for more information, to register for a class, or to purchase a FIT Pass.
Chalk Talk — Wednesday, Aug. 10, 6-8 p.m.: Learn the techniques needed to bring your driveway chalk drawings to a new level. This hands-on art class will teach gridding to make your original art large-scale and tips to blend and make colors more vibrant. All the supplies are included, and you get to take home your own small version of street art.
Chalk Walk — Wednesday, Aug. 17
Sidewalk Art — Noon-6 p.m.: Artists or all ages and abilities are invited to register to for a 6-foot square to help complete a colorful mural path around Village Park Drive. You receive a box of artist pastel chalks and can come any time in the six-hour window to complete your project for everyone to enjoy. The public is invited to walk around and see all the beautiful creations throughout this time.
Color Walk — 6 p.m.: Join us for a 1-mile walk around Village Park as you are showered in colored powder. The finale is a color storm that will turn you into a technicolor canvas. Sign up with your family and friends and receive the official Chalk Walk t-shirt to use as the canvas for a night the kids.
YEL! Coding 2.4 — Monday-Thursday, Aug. 15 — 18, 9 a.m.-noon: For students entering 3rd-6th grades. Students will learn different video game and storytelling design techniques (movement blocks, control blocks, basic animation, adding scores, etc.) then use Scratch® to code their own story and video games. Students can write their own story and video game code, experiment with it and test new options.
Farm Explorers: Prairie Seed Sleuth — Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-noon: Explore the variety of native wildflower seeds, how they are collected and why this is an important step in prairie restoration. We’ll also take a look at the tools used for prescribed burning of the prairie. Help us collect several different seed species and make a native seed mix to take home for your own prairie pocket garden. Youth under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult. Parents and guardians are free of charge.
Junior Warrior Volleyball – Grades 1-6, Wednesdays, Sept. 7–Oct. 12: Junior Warriors volleyball will focus on basic volleyball skills and game knowledge as well as interactive stations. Emphasis will be on skill development, learning the game of volleyball and having fun. Coaching will be done by former college volleyball athletes. Grades 1-2 at 4:45 pm, Grades 3-4 at 5:40 pm and Grades 5-6 at 6:35 pm.
Check out our website at www.waunakee.com/recreation for a complete list of programs, events and pricing.
