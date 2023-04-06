Compton tortoiseshell
Buy Now

Compton tortoiseshell butterflies overwinter as adults. They are well camouflaged to look like leaf litter, and sip on tree sap when they emerge in spring. This one might be a tad early. 

 Emily Stone

Now is not the time of year I usually think about butterflies. So the brown, leaf-like shape on the giant snow pile outside my kitchen window caught me by surprise. I had to strap on snowshoes to go check it out in the late afternoon sun.

Lovely shades of brown and cream, combined with the rough line of the trailing edge of the wings would have given this butterfly excellent camouflage against fallen leaves on the forest floor. Even the big notch on the wing, likely removed by a bird’s beak, just served to further disguise the insect’s shape.