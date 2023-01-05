Predators
Monarchs face three main predators in their winter habitat. The male monarch at the top of this photo (the black dot on his hind wing indicates sex) was eaten messily by a black-eared mouse. The butterfly on the right, a female, had her abdomen bitten cleanly off by a black-headed grosbeak. A black-backed oriole slit open the abdomen on the female on the lower left. Both the monarchs and their predators have genetic adaptations that make them resistant to milkweed toxins. 

 Emily Stone

Bright orange wings lay like confetti among the dry brown fir needles and volcanic soil of the monarch butterfly sanctuaries we visited last month in Michoacán, Mexico.

I’d read that many of the millions of butterflies who overwinter in the high-altitude forests of the Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt don’t survive, but the sight of the grounded wings really drove that home.