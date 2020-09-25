Bryan Vogt and Nicole Zacharia announce the birth of their daughter, Sofia Maja, on Aug. 19, 2020. Sofia was born in State College, Pennsylvania, and weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 22 1/2 inches at birth. She joins her big brother, Alex, who is 2. Proud grandparents are Darrell and Kathy Vogt, Waunakee, and Susan Zacharia, Hinsdale, Illinois.

