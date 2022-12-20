Are you looking for a way to start off the new year with a new you but aren’t quite sure where to start? An upcoming workshop may help.
Two local wellness practitioners have teamed up to offer a three-session program aimed at reducing stress, building resilience, and helping you start off the new year feeling refreshed both mentally and physically.
Reset is a three-class series that will take place on Saturday mornings Jan. 7, 14 and 21 from 8-9:15 a.m. at Spinal Solutions Restorative Chiropractic, 313 E. Main St. It is open to women of any age.
The program was developed by Kim Flood of Wisdom and Wellness, who is a certified HeartMath trainer, and she will be utilizing that heart-focused breathing meditation modality to help participants calm down their nervous systems.
She will be joined by Cheryl Koelling of Spinal Solutions Restorative Chiropractic who will focus on movement, mobility and yoga.
Beginners are welcome, Flood said, as the workshops will be kept simple and easy. Her aim is helping attendees understand the heart-brain connection, determine what’s going well or not in their lives, and help participants navigate a shift to feel their best and move forward instead of feeling stuck in place.
To register, call Kim Flood at (608) 220-3988 or Cheryl Koelling at (608) 207-8212.