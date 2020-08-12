Anika Heppner and Jack Schwartz of Waunakee graduated from UW-Oshkosh during its virtual commencement in May.
The UW-Eau Claire College of Nursing and Health Sciences has awarded academic scholarships for 2020-2021 to 82 undergraduate and graduate nursing students. Solid academic records and strong commitment to various areas of nursing service were the criteria for many of the scholarships. Grace Odegaard of Waunakee received the Lopas and Cicenas Family Scholarships.
Matt Knishka of Waunakee graduated from UW-Milwaukee in May 2020 with a degree in information science and technology. He is employed by Aurora Health in Milwaukee.
Several Waunakee residents received degrees from Marquette University this spring. Shania Brandt received her doctorate in physical therapy. Receiving Juris Doctor degrees were Maggie Frawley, Kylie Kaltenberg and Michelle Ziegler. Jacob Sankey received a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Abigail Stitgen of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s List at Ripon College. Stitgen is the child of Thomas and Bridget Stitgen of Waunakee.
