Sept. 2 & 3: Hunter Education Registration
Registration and pick-up of class materials for the Hunter Education class will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 2 or 3 at the Waunakee Village Park shelter, 410 E. Main St. Call or email: Heather Fiess at (608) 846-8888, colla1119@gmail.com to reserve a spot or for more information. Space is limited to first 40 students. Students should attend the registration in person, and minors need a parent or guardian to sign the registration forms. A WI DNR Customer ID number is required to complete registration. Call (888) 936-7463 to obtain your ID number. The Hunter Education Class will be held at The Dane County Range on Hwy 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 18, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and to noon to 5 p.m. on Sept. 20.
Sept. 4: Wildcat Youth Hockey Registration
Registration is open and will end on Sept. 4 for the Wildcat Youth Hockey Association 2020-21 season. Please visit www.wildcathockey.org to register your skater and for the most up to date information about our season.
Sept. 7: Annual Waunakee Food Pantry Drive
There will be a food drive on Labor Day at Piggly Wiggly from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. to collect food and monetary donations to support the Waunakee Food Pantry. The Food Pantry is in need of the following items: soups; canned tomatoes; canned dinners; canned fruit; side dishes; ofacial tissues; and paper towels. Your donation will help support those in Waunakee as we continue through the pandemic.
Sept. 9: Waunakee Farmers Market
The Waunakee Farmers Market will be open from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday and Wednesdays through October at the Waun-A-Bowl/Rocky Rococo parking lot.
Sept. 10-12: Garage Sale Days
Fall garage sale days are Sept. 10-12 in Waunakee, the weekend after Labor Day. No map is planned for this smaller event, but residents are invited to advertise their garage sales in the Waunakee Tribune.
Sept. 12: American Legion Post 481 cookout
American Legion Post 481 at Hwy. 113 and River Road will host a cookout with serving from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 to go or to eat outside. The Post is located next to Taylor Liquor.
Sept. 17: Legion Auxiliary meeting
The Waunakee American Legion Auxiliary Unit of William Lansing Post 360 will meet on Sept. 17 at 7 pm. outdoors in the Post parking lot, 417 E. Main St. A social time at 5:30 p.m. will precede a potluck meal at 6 p.m. Hamburgers will be provided and attendees are asked at bring a dish to pass. During the meeting, the unit will hold its 6th annual baby shower for the Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison to be distributed to women veterans who need essential baby items. Donations can be brought to the post between 6-7 p.m.
Sept. 17: Buildings Connections Series” “13th”
The Waunakee Public Library, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection and Create Waunakee have announced the second program of their Building Connections series, a facilitated discussion about the documentary, “13th,” a Netflix Original by Ava DuVernay. The discussion will take place via online video conference from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 17.
Harold Gates, MSSW, CISW, HS-BCP and Co-Founder of the Midwest Center for Cultural Competence, will be the facilitator. To register to participate, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BuildingConnections_2020Sept.
Sept. 19: Legion Auxiliary hamburger, hotdog drive-thru
Waunakee’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 will hold a drive-thru of their WaunaFest hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs at the American Legion, 417 E. Main St., from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 19. Enter the parking lot from Cross Street and follow the signs to puck up your food without leaving your car. For information, call (608) 338-4800 or send a message to tedbear@outlook.com.
