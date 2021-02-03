The University of Iowa has announced its fall semester Dean's List. On the list are Waunakee students Anne Dotzler, Greta Harris, Katelyn Peters, Lauren Rosenstock and Ellen Slattery.
Trey Gardner of Waunakee graduated with a bachelor's degree from UW-Stout in December.
Wheaton College student Kendra Gering of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Alexander Moen of Waunakee was named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at Arizona State University.
