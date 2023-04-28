Compeer Financial has announced the scholarship recipients from its corporate giving program, The Fund for Rural America. Each of the 123 students from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin received a $1,500 scholarship.
“Each of the high school students who was awarded a scholarship confirms what we already know: that there is a bright future for rural America and agriculture,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “Providing these scholarships is a way we can help fulfill our mission of championing rural. These students have worked hard during their educational journey and we’re honored to support them.”
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agriculture and community organizations. Among the recipients, animal science is the most popular major followed by agriculture business.
The most widely chosen schools for agricultural studies are South Dakota State University and Iowa State University, tied for most popular, followed by UW- Platteville, with 23% of recipients attending a community college or technical school. One student received scholarships targeted toward students in urban areas with interest in agriculture.
Students from Wisconsin receiving scholarships are: Allison Ahrensmeyer, Baraboo; Mackenzie Aurit, Dodgeville; Morgan Baerwolf, Sun Prairie; Maggie Berra, Genoa; Brandon Boyd, Watertown; Cora Brandau, Wilton; Ava Endres, Waunakee; Claire Esselman, Clinton; Frank Fetzer, Boyceville; Regina E Frisle, Prairie Farm; Garrison Furseth, Stoughton; Vaida Goplin, Osseo; Tawney Hadler, Fort Atkinson; Madisyn Henderson, Kenosha; Tianda Hildebrandt, Watertown; Taetum Hoesly, Brodhead; Payton Key, Bagley; Rachel Laird, Cornell; Ava Leibfried, Hazel Green; Julia Lenz, Markesan; Brooke Luedtke, Pardeeville; Brianna Meyer, Chilton; Octavia Meylor, Mineral Point; Sydney Miller, Oconomowoc; Lily Mitchell, Boscobel; Jamie Reilly, Fond du Lac; Joseph Robinson, Mineral Point; Nicholas Roe, Monticello; Haylee Scharmer, Prairie Du Chien; Abbygail Schlough, Boyceville; Ryan Schubert, Mineral Point; Julia Searls, Cobb; Sara Siegenthaler, Darlington; Talena Sprecher, Lone Rock; Kolten Stibbe, Richland Center; Addison Strunz, Prairie du Sac; Alexis Thoma-Blankenberg, Platteville; David Thompson, Woodville; Madelyn Thornton, Bagley; Emily Vollmer, Hilbert; Connor Weltzien, Arcadia.
Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities.