Felicity Kloida of Waunakee graduated from UW-Oshkosh during commencement ceremonies in May.
UW-La Crosse has announced its Dean’s List students. Waunakee students on the list include Ben Benusa, Hayden Blang, Ian Burgard, Logan Burgard, Kennedy Bussan, Evan Davis, Sydney Dorn, Brady Enge, Gretchen Hoppe, Grace Johnson, Isabel Koplien, Hayley Krysinski, Megan Lindley, Lawson Ludwig, Emily Luhtala, Hannah McLaughlin, Martha Moran, Faith Nerat, Ben Nordloh, Katie Nordloh, Kiley Ohlrogge, Jena Opsahl, Lydia Park, Kira Pauls, Emilie Potocki, Sam Richardson, Samantha Rod, Lilly Roe, Kaleigh Roepke, Allison Ronk, Julie Schufreider, Summer Schwenn, Kelsey Smithback, Ethan Thompson, Samantha Treadwell, Isabel Whittington, Sophie Whittington and Evan Zwettler.
Grace van Deelen of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s List at Tufts University and received her degree during spring commencement.
Sarah McGowan of Waunakee earned spring semester honors at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Upper Iowa University has announced that Joshua Crosby of Waunakee, graduated Cum Laude Meritum in May with a bachelor’s degree in management.
UW-Eau Claire has announced its 2021 graduates. Included from Waunakee are Marly Harman, Amanda Koenig, Gabriel Olson, Sarah Thao and Krista Witak.
UW-Madison announced an addition to the spring Dean’s List that the Waunakee Tribune previously printed. Davina Gerber of Middleton is on the list, as well.
The University of Minnesota has announced its spring Dean’s List. It includes the following students from Waunakee: Kylie Bassett, Keely Bouwmeester, Benjamin Calkins, Lauren Doescher, Anna Grasee, Kurt Johnson, Susan Kettner, Dane Luebke, Jocelyn Meinholz, Kyle Pahnke, Ethan Stafford, Brynn Tepp, Melanie Watson and Jacob Werlein.