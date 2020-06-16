The UW-Madison has announced its spring semester Dean’s List. It includes the following students from Waunakee: Claire Andries, Sophia Andries, Caroline Anhalt, Olivia Austria-Kemble, Olivia Avery, Amy Beczkiewicz, Conner Bellile, Addy Black, Grant Blakeslee, Josie Bono, College Maddy Brunner, Kellan Campbell, Maia Davis, Genevieve Drascic, Autumn Facktor, Mark Flinchum, Kevin Ford, Mikayla Foster, Tyler Gavinski, Josie Geppert, Taylor Gilmore, Emma Grindle, Joseph Guerrera, Nick Hanes, Astrid Harrison, Lauren Harrod, Alissa Hayney, Megan Heim, Marisa Heinzel, Emily Hermsen. Nicole Hilker, Grant Kelly, Joshua King, Kaitlan Koplien, Jonathon Kreuzer, Chris Laack, Lacey LaMere, Hannah Laufenberg, Kelcy Lawrence, Tess Lemcke, Benton Lisowski, Tyler Mais, Maria Maraneli, Danielle Martin, Megan McFarlane, Aleah McGowan, Grace Mecham. Jake Michaelis, Quincy Midthun, Alex Miller, Hudson Miller, Jessica Mogensen, Mattigan Mott, Kacie Murray, Joel Norris, Nicholas Ohm, Alejandro Onate, Kaleb Penfield, Jordan Ranum, Katherine Rasmussen, Samantha Richter, Blake Ripley, Jordan Ripp, Mateja Rogahn, Abbie Rogers, Tyler Ronk, Hanna Russell, Amanda Schuster, Maja Smull, Casey Statz, Grace Statz, Colin Steck, Maddy Stokes, Nolan Thole, Kylie Thomasen, Margaret Thousand, Isabel Vinson, Nathaniel Watts, Linnea Weiss, Jeremy Werner, Nick Winans, Samuel Wood, Jarrett Wulf, Emily Wurzel and Samuel Zander.
Waunakee students were named to the University of Iowa’s spring Dean’s List. They include Alexandra Ohm, Katelyn Peters and Ellen Slattery.
Sydney Lincoln from Waunakee has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll for the Spring 2020 semester at Lawrence Technological University.
Kimberly Osborne and Kate Vanderhoef of Waunakee received semester Highest Honors from UW-Green Bay this spring.
Steven Baldwin of Waunakee received his bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University during a virtual commencement this spring.
Sam Miller of Waunakee has earned a scholarship to Augustana University for the 2020-21 academic year in recognition of achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.
Several Waunakee students were named to the Dean's List at Marquette University. They include Tommy Komar, Jacob Sankey, Sara Wettstein, Kaitlyn Wilhelms and Sarah Woerner.
