UW-La Crosse has announced its spring graduates. Waunakee students who received degrees include: Maria Dresen, Highest Honors; Megan Frueh, Honors; Sydnee Herrling, Honors; Evan Palmer, Honors; and Courtney Straus, Highest Honors.
Claire Andries, a Waunakee Community High School graduate attending UW-Madison, has received The AICPA Foundation High School Scholarship. Ten $2,000 scholarships were awarded to students who have taken Advanced High School Accounting and who intend to continue their accounting studies at an accredited college or university.
