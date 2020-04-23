The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, has awarded 120 graduating high school seniors with a $1,500 educational scholarship. Recipients were chosen from across Compeer Financial’s three-state territory of Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Among the recipients is Eliza Endres of Waunakee.
