Kate Vanderhoef, of Waunakee received Semester Highest Honors at UW-Green Bay.
Sarah Malone, a student at High Point University from Waunakee, was named to the Dean’s List.
Joshua Crosby, a management major from Waunakee, has been named to Upper Iowa University’s 2021 spring Dean’s List.
Ellyse Pellino, of Waunakee, was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 President’s List.
Two students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque: Marqece Clark and Savannah Philo.
Logan Hoon of Dane and Jonathan Allen of Waunakee were named to the Carthage College Spring semester Dean’s List.
Madeline Lomprey of Waunakee has graduated from Luther College.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the spring Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire. They are: Rebecca Braun, Elana Dresen, Reid Hinton, Collin Klug, Amanda Koenig, Grace Odegaard, Alan Olkowski, Mikayla Ripp and Mira Tcherneva.
Abigail Hunter of Waunakee has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester.