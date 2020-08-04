Andrew Tietz of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List for the spring semester at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Andrew Foley and Andrew Leland of Waunakee were named to the Dean's List at Lawrence University in Appleton. Foley graduated in Lawrence's mid-June virtual commencement.
UW-Oshkosh has announced students receiving academic recognition during the spring semester. They include Robert Basler, Abigail Holden, McKenzie Kalscheuer, Alexis Langendorf, Emily Morgan, Jack Schwartz and Miranda Smith of Waunakee.
Joshua Paulson of Dane was named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic.
Ryan Finnel was named to the Dean’s List with academic distinction for the 2019-2020 academic year at the University of Arizona.
Anna Kuhnle and Rebecca Zobel of Waunakee were among the students on the Spring Honors List at Concordia University.
