Brooklynn Rickett of Waunakee qualified for the fall 2020 Dean's List at Belmont University.

Hattie Kruschek of Waunakee has been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean's List at St. Norbert College.

Kaelin Franklin of Waunakee received her master's degree in sports medicine from Minnesota State University, Mankato during commencement Dec. 12.

Several Waunakee students attending UW-Milwaukee received degrees during December commencement ceremonies. They are Amanda Kienow, Taylor Lovick and Jordan Norris.

