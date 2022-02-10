Several students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at St. Olaf College. They include Olivia Hebblewhite, Ben Homan, Lauren Kulas and Jonah Leland.
Owen Frazier and Gretchen Zwieg of Waunakee received their degrees during UW-Stout’s commencement in December.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at Winona State University. They include Mary Allan, Joshua Cash, Matthew Drewry, Mady Grulke, Sawyer Maly and Lindsey Smithback.
Waunakee students named to the Dean’s List include Kendra Gering and Randy Vojtisek.
Bryant Ziegler of Dane received his bachelor’s degree from Winona State University.
Edgewood College has announced its fall semester Dean’s List. Waunakee students on the list include {/span}Kiera Hineline and Elizabeth Soper.
A number of students from Waunakee-area earned semester honors at Edgewood College. They are Nora Berryhill, Adrianna Hill, Kiera Hineline, John King, Virginia Knight, Rachel Kruchten, Alli Lenling, Amber McDuffie, Morgan Rice, Alec Ryan, Elizabeth Soper and Xianying Zhou.
UW-Oshkosh has announced the graduates receiving degrees at midyear commencement. Students from Waunakee include Jessica Ruhland and Miranda Smith.
Riley Zuhde of Waunakee has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Augustana College.
Riley Petrick of Dane has been named to the Dean’s List at Frostburg State University, in Frostburg, Maryland, for outstanding academic achievement for the fall semester, with a 4.0 grade point average.
Aurora University has named Lauren Bliefernicht of Waunakee to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
UW-Eau Claire has announced its winter graduates. Students from Waunakee receiving degrees include Rebecca Braun, Ryan Gallagher, Noah Krantz, James McFarlane, Grace Odegaard and Mikayla Ripp