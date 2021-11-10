Dominic Lobner of Waunakee is a recipient of a 2021 Ray Koenig Memorial Scholarship benefiting children of employees at WPS or one of its wholly owned subsidiaries. Twenty-five students each received a one-year scholarship valued at $1,250. Lobner attends UW-Madison.
Trending Now
-
Waunakee moves on to Level 4 of the WIAA Division 2 football playoffs after edging Menomonie, now one game away from state title game
-
Waunakee builder named a winner in remodeling competition
-
Waunakee's middle and high school students to have option whether to wear masks
-
At Peace Lutheran Church, new pastor seeks to create safe space for all teens
-
Family's land donation adds to recreation, conservation
Latest e-Edition