UW-Whitewater has announced its May graduates. Receiving degrees were Kaitlyn Genthe of Middleton and Jason Bergsbaken, Zach Burkle, Brandi Endres, Ryan Groeneveld, Ben Stempinski, Elizabeth Vandenberg, James Wallis and Alex Ziegler of Waunakee.
Several students from Waunakee were named to the Dean's List at UW-Platteville. They include Kaitlyn Galgon, Rachel Gundrum, Gretchen Johnson, Kyle Miller, Patrick Murphy, Nicole Pasinato, Ian Richardson and Jenna Wilson.
UW-Platteville has announced its Chancellor students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average from the spring semester. Included are Rachel Gundrum, Kyle Miller and Nicole Pasinato of Waunakee.
Waunakee students Olivia Helmke and Natalie Gondek were named to the Dean's List at Viterbo University.
Several student from Waunakee graduated from UW-Platteville this spring. They are Devin Barnett, Wyatt Clemenson, Jacob Hirsbrunner, Kyle Miller, Hannah Statz and Jeffrey Thomasen.