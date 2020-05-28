Several Waunakee students received degrees during May commencement at UW-Milwaukee. They include Luke Briesath, who graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Caitlyn Letterer, who graduated with a Master of Library and Information Science, and Zoe Oberle and Samantha Treinen, who both graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the College of Nursing.
