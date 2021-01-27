UW-Madison has announced its fall Dean’s List students. Waunakee students on the list area include Sophia Andries, Caroline Anhalt, Olivia Austria-Kemble, Olivia Avery, Aziah Backus, Olivia Barmore, Amy Beczkiewicz, Abigail Beem, Conner Bellile, Emma Bertz, Grant Blakeslee, James Bradley, Maddy Brunner, Mason Brunner, Kellan Campbell, Riley Collins, Aditi Debnath, Ashwin Debnath, Genevieve Drascic, Logan Dresen, Brooke Ehle, Eliza Endres, Autumn Facktor, Zachary Favre, Max Fischer, Charlie Fisher, Kevin Ford, Jebediah Frey, Joshua Galgon, Joe Gamm, Carsen Genda, Nick Hanes, Astrid Harrison, Lauren Harrod, Megan Heim, Marisa Heinzel, Tyler Homan, Cade Hottman, Alexandria Janis, Trent Jarvi, Grant Kelly, Grace Kim, Kaitlan Koplien, Makenzie Kopp, Jonathon Kreuzer, Chris Laack, Lacey LaMere, Kelcy Lawrence, Tess Lemcke, Jacob Lenerz, Brad Li, Philip Lowney, Caitlyn Lynch, Tyler Mais, Danielle Martin, Megan McFarlane, Aleah McGowan, Jackson Merk, Darian Meyer, Harrison Meyer, Quincy Midthun, Alex Miller, Hudson Miller, Trenton Niles, Nicholas Ohm, Alejandro Onate, Olivia Osinski, Ryan Peters, Natalie Phebus, Nicole Potocki, Jordan Ranum, Katherine Rasmussen, Samantha Richter, Mateja Rogahn, Jenna Schiffman, Abi Schmeiser, Sydney Schmidt, Amanda Schuster, Berhett Statz, Colin Steck, Monique Thole, Kylie Thomasen, Michael Treadwell, Koby van Deelen, Linnea Weiss, Elliot Wilcox, Samuel Wood, Jarrett Wulf, Emily Wurzel and Clara Zwolanek.
Waunakee students Griffin Lemcke and Mason Steffen were named to the Univerisity of Minnesota-Duluth Dean's List.
