UW-Stout has announced its spring graduates. Students receiving degrees from Waunakee include Carter Hellenbrand, Cole Hooker and Elizabeth Walther.
Several students from Waunakee received honors for the spring semester at UW-Oshkosh. They include Holly Daniels, Ashley Domask, Abigail Holden, McKenzie Kalscheuer, Alexis Langendorf, Alexis Lord, Cole Mobley and Miranda Smith.
Lexi Kaltenberg of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List at Carroll University.
Dillon Hare of Waunakee was among the spring graduates at Northern Illinois University.
Riley Zuhde of Waunakee has been named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2020-21 academic year at Augustana University.