Sebastian Geraci and Michael Regnier of Waunakee were named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List.
Waunakee students were among the graduates receiving diplomas from Marquette University this spring. They include Crystal Endres, Liz Hansen and Sarah Woerner.
Among the Dean’s List students from Waunakee this spring semester are LizHansen, Erin Hippo and Kaitlyn Wilhelms.
Marqece Clark of Waunakee was named to the spring semester Dean’s List at the University of Dubuque.
Beth Hanchar of Waunakee has earned her degree from Northern Illinois University.
Several students Waunakee-area attending the University of Iowa were named to the spring semester Dean’s List. They include Anne Dotzler, Kaitlyn Johnson, Lauren Rosenstock, Kyla Schmitt and Ellen Slattery.
A number of Waunakee students were received academic honors for the spring semester at UW-Oshkosh. They are Tyler Alexander, Holly Daniels, Ashley Domask, Ava Haugen, Abigail Holden, McKenzie Kalscheuer, Alexis Langendorf and Alexis Lord.
Aurora University has named Lauren Bliefernicht of Waunakee to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Jonathan Allen of Waunakee graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree criminal justice and English from Carthage College.
Ellen Slattery of Waunakee was among the student receiving degrees at the University of Iowa commencement this spring.
UW-Eau Claire has announced its spring Dean’s List. On the list are Waunakee students Riley Armstrong, Hailey Christianson, Megan Johnson, Collin Klug, Ashley Lobner and Arianna Marshman.