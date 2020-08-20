Ellen Finnel was named to the Deans list for the 2020 Spring semester at St. John’s University, Queens, NY.
Several Waunakee residents received degrees from Marquette University this spring. Shania Brandt received her doctorate in physical therapy. Receiving Juris Doctor degrees were Maggie Frawley, Kylie Kaltenberg and Michelle Ziegler. Jacob Sankey received a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Abigail Stitgen of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s List at Ripon College. Stitgen is the child of Thomas and Bridget Stitgen of Waunakee.
Several area students graduated with the UW-Madison’s class of 2020. They include Taylor Gatlin and Trevor Schell of Middleton, and India Archer, Hannah Binau, Addy Black, April Buffo, Kesang Chomor, Collette Collins, Elizabeth Dassow, Paige Davis, Joshua Degrave, Elizabeth Endres, Kenedy Freeman, Tamara Fuerst, Josie Geppert, Alec Hellenbrand, Nicole Hilker, Frederick Hippo, Kaylee Hustad, Meghan Keenan, Nathan Kersten, Madelyn Lange, Sean Larsen, Troy Laufenberg, Benton Lisowski, Alexa Magnes, Cayman Mckee, Jessica Mogensen, Mary Montanye, Halle Murray, Kristin Niemi, Joel Norris, Evan Palmer, Ryan Potocki, Elly Ranum, Jordan Ripp, Abbie Rogers, Amy Sampson, Elijah Sesolak, Noah Stafford, Casey Statz, Grace Statz, Maddy Stokes, Luke Tilkens, James Vandenberg, Courtney Westover, Matthew Williams, Matthew Wulz, Anna Zander and Sarah Zurawski of Waunakee.
