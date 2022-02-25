On Campus Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Feb 25, 2022 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marqece Clark of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List at the University of Dubuque for the fall semester. Ellyse Pellino of Waunakee was named to the College of Charleston fall 2021 Dean's List.Christopher John-Finlay Poteraske of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List at the University of Maine at Presque Isle. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Moran named new girls' lacrosse head coach at Waunakee With music, stories, Waunakee Project Brave shines light on mental health Waunakee Plan Commission OKs next two phases of Veridian Homes Heritage Hills Invenergy solar project faces challenge Dane County Board approves Schumacher Park prairie restoration Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!