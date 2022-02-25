Marqece Clark of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List at the University of Dubuque for the fall semester. 

Ellyse Pellino of Waunakee was named to the College of Charleston fall 2021 Dean's List.

Christopher John-Finlay Poteraske of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.

