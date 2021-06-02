A number of Waunakee students were named to the UW-Stout's spring Dean's List. They include Brooks Erickson, Owen Frazier, Danielle Juris, Anna Kurth, Devin Lysne, Aidan Mayrand, Sami Reid, Jennifer Ryniak, Benjamin Wallen and Orion Wilkinson-Johnson.
Kyle Connors, a 2013 Waunakee High School graduate, graduated from the University of Virginia Law School this spring. He will join a Boston law firm.
Sydney Lincoln from Waunakee has been named to the Dean's Honor Roll for the spring 2021 semester at Lawrence Technological University.
Several Waunakee-area students were named to the spring UW-Whitewater Dean's List. They include Zach Burkle, Rob Davis, William DeBoer, Jacob Frey, Ryan Groeneveld, Megan Guttenberg, Adam Hanewall, Eric Hermsen, Kristi Karls, Matthew McDonough, Ryan McKee, Grace McLaughlin, Joseph Meffert, Jacob Mouille, Brianna Olstad, Matt Rapps, Mitch Richards, Cal Shucha, Ben Wagner, James Wallis and Dren Zajmi of Waunakee, and Blake Shada of Dane.