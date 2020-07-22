Two Waunakee students received academic honors from Drake University this spring. Evan Johnson was named to the President’s List and Alexandria Whyte was named to the Dean’s List.
Several Waunakee-area students were named to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. They include Keely Bouwmeester, Grace Branchaw, Jessica Brinkman, Benjamin Calkins, Lauren Doescher, Josephine Howell, Kurt Johnson, Dane Luebke and Jonah Schiestle of Waunakee and Maddison Morello and Sarah Wexler of Middleton.
Several Waunakee students received degrees from the University of Eau Claire. They include Alexis Cords, Megan Ejzak, Alissa Gundrum, Jason Keip, Jordanna Midthun, Kali Sanoy, Nathan Snapp, Alysha Statz, Ashley Teasdale, Hannah Teasdale, Marina Von Rutenberg and Samantha Zitske.
