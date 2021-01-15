Caili Knishka of Waunakee was named to the the Dean’s List at Madison College for the fall 2020 semester.

Carly Somermeyer of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at UW-River Falls.

Sarah Malone of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List at High Point University for the fall semester.

The UW-Eau Claire has announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Waunakee students on the list include Riley Armstrong, Adam Barberino, Rebecca Braun, Hailey Christianson, Elana Dresen, Jordan Haag,  Collin Klug,  Amanda Koenig,  Grace Odegaard, Mikayla Ripp and Krista Witak.

