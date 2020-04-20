Julianne Luhtala, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2021, has earned the fall 2019 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence. Luhtala is a graduate of Waunakee High School
Roberta Baumann
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Waunakee's Early Files
- Conference champion Warriors land seven on all-conference list
- Four Warriors skate to all-conference honors
- Waunakee schools move to pass/fail grading system for spring semester
- Survey results show satisfaction with Waunakee's distance-learning program
- Westport awards contract for road improvements
- Waunakee's Early Files
- Lady Warriors double the amount of all-conference players
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- New local COVID-19 map
- Play Suspended: Golf courses across Wisconsin deemed non-essential
- UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle
- Sun Prairie women hope you'll 'Jump Around' responsibly in their t-shirts
- 'Window visits' OK at long-term care facilities
- Robert Niesen
- Main-Clarmar to be discussed after fatal pedestrian crash
- Janesville Water Utility enters mutual aid agreement with Edgerton
- Superintendent statement on school buildings staying closed through end of school year
- SPASD welcomes Morgan as new PPA principal
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.