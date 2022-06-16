Mathew Karls, from Waunakee, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List with High Honors for the 2022 spring quarter. Karls is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
Nicholas Kokott of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s List at Iowa State University for the spring semester.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Madison. They include Kelsey Anderson, Claire Andries, Olivia Avery, Sarah Badger, Isabelle Barmore, Amy Beczkiewicz, Grant Blakeslee, Ellie Bono, Claire Borgelt, James Bradley, Luke Busse, Myles Carpenter, Riley Collins, Faryn Cramer, Aditi Debnath, Reyna Dogru, Abigail Drake, Brooke Ehle, Eliza Endres, Simi Fadiran, Alivia Flannery, JOE Gamm, Tanner Gattenby, Carsen Genda, Greta Harris, Ebba Harrison, Lauren Harrod, Caddy Heim, Megan Heim, Cade Hottman, Thomas Hughes, Mckenna Hughey, Alexandria Janis, Austin Kast, Grace Kim, Tommy Komar, Sam Korth, Alyssa Kuhn, Chris Laack, Lacey LaMere, Kelcy Lawrence, Brad Li, Jordan Lisowski, Maleaha Lucas, Petra Mallon, Danielle Martin, Megan McFarlane, Grace Mecham, Will Meganck, Megan Meinholz, Mattigan Mott, Bren Myers, Olivia Osinski, Elena Paul, Ryan Peters, Elliot Petroff, Natalie Phebus, Griffin Polce, Abi Schmeiser, Amanda Schuster, Meta Simon, Lucas Spangler, Berhett Statz, Unsa Syed, Cameron Taylor, Nolan Thole, Kylie Thomasen, Koby Van Deelen, Sara Wilke, Samuel Wood and Emily Wurzel.
UW-River Falls has announced its spring Dean’s List. Waunakee students on the list include David Haugen, {span}Brady Penfield and{/span}{span} Julia Sylvester.{/span}
UW-Stevens Point has announced the students receiving academic honors for the spring semester. The list includes Sydney Ahern, Grace Clutter, Rachael Hebblewhite, Katherine Merk and Rebecca Swenson of Waunakee.
Samantha Miller and Riley Zuhde of Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at Augustana University.