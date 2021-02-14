Several Waunakee-area students received degrees from UW-Madison during a virtual commencement in December. They include Sophia Andries, Peter Brown, Jessica Bymers, Genevieve Drascic, Alexandra Heinemann, Adam Jackson, Joshua King, Tyler Mais, Zachary Meyer and Chance Wilkinson-Johnson.

UW-Platteville has announced its fall Dean's List. On the list were several Waunakee-area students, including Ethan Cramer, Rachel Gundrum, Dylan LaMere, Kyle Miller, Cullen Olsen, Nicole Pasinato and Michael Rawson. Named to the Chancellor's List was Rachel Gundrum.

A number of Waunakee students were named to the UW-La Crosse fall Dean's List. They include Jesse Dondlinger, Hayden Blang, Jared Brinkman, Bailey Burgard, Ian Burgard, Logan Burgard, Sydney Dorn, Adam Hoppe, Gretchen Hoppe, Grace Johnson, Isabel Koplien, Megan Lindley, Emily Luhtala, Hannah McLaughlin, Martha Moran, Kira Nerat, Ben Nordloh, Katie Nordloh, Kiley Ohlrogge, Jena Opsahl, Lydia Park, Kira Pauls, Emilie Potocki, Sam Richardson, Samantha Rod, Kaleigh Roepke, Allison Ronk, Summer Schwenn,  Abby Stellmacher, Amelia Thompson, Ethan Thompson, Samantha Treadwell, Jacob Werlein, Isabel Whittington, Sophie Whittington, Jack Wood, Kallie Ziegler and Evan Zwettler.

UW-Oshkosh has announced its fall semester Dean's List students. Waunakee students on the list include McKenzie Kalscheuer, Alexis Langendorf, Alexis Lord, Emily Morgan and Miranda Smith.

Alexis Even, of Waunakee, earned Dean's List honors at The University of Tampa for the fall 2020 semester.

