Waunakee High School student Alex Zimprich scored the highest possible score of 36 on the ACT. Less than one-half of 1% of all test takers earn the top score. Among U.S. high school graduates in the class of 2020, just 5,579 out of nearly 1.67 million students who took the ACT earned a composite score of 36.
