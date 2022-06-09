Brianna Hauke of Waunakee, a sophomore at Northland College, has been named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the winter 2022 term.
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Heather Allen of Waunakee to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester.
Lawson Kuhn of Waunakee was selected to receive a scholarship from the Wisconsin State Telecommunications Foundation (WSTF). Kuhn, awarded a $1,500 scholarship, plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities this fall and major in business finance.
Mitchell Giroux of Waunakee received his degree from Iowa State University during the recent commencement.
Several Waunakee students attending UW-Stout were named to the Dean’s List. They include Drew Collins, Eilis Feaster, Anna Kurth and Aidan Mayrand.
Several Waunakee-area students were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Whitewater. They include Chase Borchardt, William DeBoer, Casey Fleischmann, Megan Guttenberg, Adam Hanewall, Joseph Meffert, Alyssa Meier, Madelyne Olsen, Traci Pinzon, Matt Rapps, Jackson Reischel, Mitch Richards, Blake Shada, Cal Shucha, Conner Smith, Sara Sowinski, Nick Summers, Gavin Van Epps and Houston Wischhoff.
Reed Ryan of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s List at the University of North Dakota for the spring semester.
Sarah Malone of Waunakee was named to the spring Dean’s List at Hill Point University in South Carolina.