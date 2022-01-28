A number of Waunakee students were named to the fall semester Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire. They include Elana Dresen, Collin Klug, Arianna Marshman, Grace Odegaard, Alan Olkowski and Jacques Semandel.
Michael Regnier of Waunakee was named to he University of Alabama Presidents List for fall semester 2021.
The University of Iowa has announced its fall semester Dean’s List students. They include Chloe Larsen, Kyla Schmitt, Katelyn Peters, Ellen Slattery, Kaitlyn Johnson, Lauren Rosenstock and Anne Dotzler.
Sarah Malone of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s List at High Point University.
Katelyn Peters of Waunakee was only 73 students to receive two degrees last month from the University of Iowa. Peters earned two bachelor’s degrees from the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences in English and Creative Writing, and Journalism and Mass Communication. She was also named to the President’s List for the fall semester.
Augustana University announced that Riley Zuhde of Waunakee has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Nicholas Kokottof Waunakee was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Iowa State University.
David Haugen andBrady Penfield of Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at UW-River Falls.
Almost 1300 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in June. Included among the graduates is Matthew Luhring of Waunakee who earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at Marquette University. They include Emma Dias, Liz Hansen, Erin Hippo and Kaitlyn Wilhelms.
Carson Sheridan of Waunakee was named to the first semester 2021 Dean’s List at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.