Claire Lefeber, class of 2024 from Waunakee, was involved in the production of "Spoon River" presented at Ripon College with a prelude performed by the Symphonic Wind Ensemble. Lefeber, majoring in music education, played in the band on clarinet during the performances on Sept. 24-27, 2020. She is the daughter of Holly Larson of Waunakee. A taped performance of the show is available at ripon.edu/spoonriver.

