Lexi Kaltenberg of Waunakee was named to the Dean's List at Carroll University for the spring semester.
Vanessa Schmit and Allysa Hilker of Waunakee have graduated from Western Technical College in La Crosse.
Logan Hoon of Dane and Jonathan Allen of Waunakee were both named to the spring semester Dean's List at Carthage College in Kenosha.
Robert Bymers from Waunakee earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Sydney Ahern of Waunakee recently graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) at the end of spring semester.
A number of Waunakee-area student received degrees from UW-Whitewater this spring. They include Nicole Ballweg and Rachel Meier of Dane, and Kenette Becker, Karl Betz, Sonya Bright, James Czaplicki, Andy Dodge, Jesse Gallagher, Carly Hochstein, Tina Jenkins, Katie Pinzon, Jacob Puccetti, Jacob Royston and Alysha Ulrich of Waunakee.
Nathaniel Creamer of Waunakee has earned his bachlor's degree from UW-Platteville.
