Rebecca Zobel of Waunakee was named to the fall semester Honors List at Concordia University.
Lilly Moffett of Waunakee was named for the fall semester Dean’s List at Drake University.
Anne Dotzler of Waunakee was one of more than 900 current University of Iowa students who participated in the 28th annual student-led Dance Marathon which generated more than $1.3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Rachel Gundrum and Jenna Wilson of Waunakee was named to the Chancellor’s List at UW-Platteville. They, along with Waunakee students Jack Check, Kaitlyn Galgon, Patrick Murphy and Nicole Pasinato, were also named to the Dean’s List at UW-Platteville.
Ian Richardson of Waunakee received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from UW-Platteville.
Lexi Kaltenberg of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s List at Carroll University.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at UW-La Crosse. They include Marina Amato, Hayden Blang, Ian Burgard, Kennedy Bussan, Sydney Dorn, Casey Fischer, Adam Hoppe, Gretchen Hoppe, Grace Johnson, Brandon Kaminski, Dane Laemmrich, Matthew Lindley, Megan Lindley, Sam Lorenz, Lawson Ludwig, Emily Luhtala, Hannah McLaughlin, Aimee Meeker, Rachel Meylor, Martha Moran, Ben Nordloh, Kiley Ohlrogge, Ray Olkowski, Jena Opsahl, Emilie Potocki, Sam Richardson, Lilly Roe, Kaleigh Roepke, Allison Ronk, Julie Schufreider, Summer Schwenn, Kelsey Smithback, Charlie Steck, Ethan Thompson, Samantha Treadwell, Jen Turski and Sophie Whittington.