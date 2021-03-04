A number of students from the Waunakee area were named to the Dean’s List at UW-Milwaukee. They include Madysen Paul of Middleton and Noah Dorn, Carson Ejzak, Kelsey Feasel, Cailyn Herbrand, Jennifer Kreuzer, Ahmet Kurter, Blake McCurdy, Jack McGowan, Jack Mobley and Lindsay Spellman of Waunakee.
Anna Kuhnle of Waunakee received call honors at Concordia University for the fall semester.
Lexi Kaltenberg of Waunakee was among the fall Dean’s List students at Carroll Univerisity.
Caitlin Davitt of Waunakee was named to the Dean’s list at Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.
A number of students from Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. They include Kylie Bassett, Keely Bouwmeester, Jessica Brinkman, Lauren Doescher, Anna Grasee, Kurt Johnson, Susan Kettner, Dane Luebke, Taylor Maglior, Sydney Magnes, Jocelyn Meinholz, Kyle Pahnke, Ethan Stafford, Caitlin Stephan, Rachel Tuschl, James Vlasak, Melanie Watson and Lindsey Wood.
UW-Eau Claire has announced its December 2020 graduates. Waunakee students receiving degrees included Adam Barberino, Jordan Haag, Samuel Kalscheur, Avery Scribner and Milena Wiesman.
