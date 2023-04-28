Compeer Financial has announced the scholarship recipients from its corporate giving program, The Fund for Rural America. Each of the 123 students from Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin received a $1,500 scholarship.

“Each of the high school students who was awarded a scholarship confirms what we already know: that there is a bright future for rural America and agriculture,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “Providing these scholarships is a way we can help fulfill our mission of championing rural. These students have worked hard during their educational journey and we’re honored to support them.”