A number of Waunakee-area residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction. They include Sienna Eberle of Dane and Jarrett Fueger and Logan Sullivan of Waunakee.
Several students at Iowa State University were named to the fall semester Dean’s List. They include Nina De Grandis, Trey Fancher, Caitlin Grommon and Nicholas Kokott.
The University of Iowa has announced its Dean’s List students. Students from Waunakee include Anne Dotzler, John Dotzler, Emma Hunter, Lauren Rosenstock, Kyla Schmitt and Ava Van Epps.
Several students from Waunakee attending UW-River Falls were named to the Dean’s List. They are David Haugen, Brady Penfield, Julia Sylvester and Chase Syverud.
Griffin Lemcke and Alyssah Manriquez of Waunakee were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Lukas Beier of Waunakee, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College, has been named to the college’s Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. .
UW-Stout has announced its fall Dean’s List. Waunakee students named are Drew Collins, Sophomore, Brooks Erickson, Sydney Grimm, Em Humphrey, Rachel Humphrey, Danielle Juris and Charlie Mueller.
A number of Waunakee students attending UW-Eau Claire were named to the Dean’s List. They include Riley Armstrong, Ramse Backus, Hailey Christianson, Jadyn Dederich, Collin Klug, Cooper McKelvey and Logan Rynes.