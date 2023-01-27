A number of Waunakee-area residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction. They include Sienna Eberle of Dane and Jarrett Fueger and Logan Sullivan of Waunakee.

Several students at Iowa State University were named to the fall semester Dean’s List. They include Nina De Grandis, Trey Fancher, Caitlin Grommon and Nicholas Kokott.