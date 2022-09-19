Several Waunakee students are among the University of Iowa class of 2026. According to the university, high-achieving students are continuing to enroll there. 

A news release from the university notes that this fall's incoming first-year class has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.