Several Waunakee students are among the University of Iowa class of 2026. According to the university, high-achieving students are continuing to enroll there.
A news release from the university notes that this fall's incoming first-year class has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
It is also the third-largest incoming first-year class on record at 5,178 students, after 5,643 in the fall of 2016 and 5,241 in the fall of 2015.
At 5,178, the Class of 2026 has 657 more students than last year's incoming first-year class. About 21% of the class (1,063) are first-generation students, and about 20% (1,061) identify as African American, American Indian, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, Asian, Latinx/a/o, or two or more ethnicities.
About 54% of the incoming first-year class (2,777) are Iowa residents, and about 1% (55) are international students. The class represents 92 of Iowa's 99 counties, 45 U.S. states and territories (as well as Washington, D.C., and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 40 countries.
This year, 21,973 undergraduates are enrolled at Iowa. About 45% of Iowa's students identify as male, about 55% as female. Graduate students total 6,156, and professional students total 1,886. Total undergraduate, graduate, and professional enrollment is 30,015 students.
Additionally, Iowa has 1,302 postgraduate scholars (medical residents and postdoctoral students.
Incoming freshmen from Waunakee include Morgan Brunner, Emma Hunter, Ava Van Epps and John Dotzler.