"It takes a village to raise a child" goes the familiar proverb about how an entire community must pitch in to ensure children grow up in a safe and healthy environment -- and at a Dec. 7 Waunakee Community Cares Coalition event, that will be a part of the theme.
The organization is hosting a Community Visioning Session, aimed at determining how all community members can come together to address challenges facing local youth, to help promote a future that is more healthy for them.
“The session isn’t about ‘Waunakee Community Cares Coalition go out and solve it,’ or ‘Michelle go out and do it,’ it’s about how different community entities can be a part of the plan,” the coalition’s coordinator Dr. Michelle McGrath told the Tribune. “The police department, village government, local businesses -- it’s about how all of us can play a role in making change. It’s not just the school district’s problem or the parents’ problem or the kids’ problem -- it’s the community’s problem, so we all need to be tackling it together.”
The Community Visioning Session, set for 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, will be held at Heritage Elementary School, 501 South St., in the Large Group Area.
Two sets of data will be shared during the session. First will be the 2021 Dane County Youth Assessment. The Waunakee School District was one of 19 school districts that last year participated in the comprehensive survey of students in grades 7-12, which addressed drug and alcohol use in students along with their mental health.
The coalition received some “concerning data” from that survey, McGrath said. The same was true from an earlier survey, and using that data, Waunakee Community Cares Coalition applied for a federal Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant through the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
While the coalition has been around since 2014, with the new grant money -- which includes $125,000 annually from the federal government and $125,000 of in-kind contributions from the Waunakee community -- it is now able to do more programming initiatives throughout the community, McGrath said, and it provides the organization with more resources.
“Obviously there is lots of support for this work in the community; we all want to see these challenges facing our youth tackled and changed,” McGrath said.
It was with that grant money that the coalition was able to fund collecting the other set of data that will be shared on Dec. 7.
The coalition arranged for 12 focus groups to be held at the middle and high school throughout 2022, facilitated by graduate students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Social Work. The focus groups used a youth risk behavior survey as a jumping-off point, which asked some of the same questions as the Dane County Youth Assessment, but sought to add personal narratives from students about why they may be struggling with substance use or mental health challenges.
“We paid them to come in and do the facilitation for us, and they did a fabulous job,” McGrath said. “The graduate students resonated more with the middle and high school students than some of us older folks in the school district or coalition may have.”
Now McGrath and the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition invite the community to come learn more about the recently collected data, to help plan what next steps and strategic plans are needed to help move the needle forward on these issues, she said.
After sharing some of the data and identifying focal points, attendees will be divided into breakout groups addressing specific areas of interest that might resonate with them and that they could have an impact on, McGrath said.
“My hope is at this visioning session we come up with goals and a plan of action for the new year, with more work to come next year,” she said. “The coalition just recently started data digging — which led me to planning this visioning session. There’s all sorts of data digging in to see where we are at post-pandemic with prevention of mental health issues. What we heard back from students is challenging. Students are grappling with mental health issues, they are vaping and drinking at high rates. Over the past few weeks I have been giving presentations to all the school district administrators, the school board, and local organizations such as the Lions Club. Now the community is invited to come in and see what we are seeing.’’
For more information, visit waunakeecares.org.